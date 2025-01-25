Rapper Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday are Taylor Swift 's Lover: Live From Paris, followed by SZA's SOS at No. 3, Kendrick Lamar 's GNX at No. 4 and Lil Baby's Wham at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 6, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 7, the Wicked soundtrack at No. 8, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 9 and Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us at No. 10.