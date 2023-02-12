Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- Puritan Cotton Mather in 1663-- French architect Etienne-Louis Boullee in 1728-- Former first lady Louisa Adams in 1775-- Abraham Lincoln, 16th president of the United States, in 1809-- Biologist Charles Darwin in 1809-- Labor leader John L. Lewis in 1880-- German painter Max Beckmann in 1884-- Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova in 1881-- U.S. Gen. Omar Bradley in 1893-- Actor Lorne Greene in 1915-- Italian film director Franco Zeffirelli in 1923-- Baseball player\/sports commentator Joe Garagiola in 1926-- Charles Van Doren, subject of U.S. TV quiz scandals, in 1926-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bill Russell in 1934-- Actor Joe Don Baker in 1936 (age 87)-- Author Judy Blume in 1938 (age 85)-- Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak in 1942 (age 81)-- Actor Maud Adams in 1945 (age 78)-- Actor Joanna Kerns in 1953 (age 70)-- Former talk show host Arsenio Hall in 1956 (age 67)-- Actor John Michael Higgins in 1963 (age 60)-- Actor Lochlyn Munro in 1966 (age 57)-- Actor Josh Brolin in 1968 (age 55)-- Singer Chynna Phillips in 1968 (age 55)-- Actor Jesse Spencer in 1979 (age 44)-- Actor Christina Ricci in 1980 (age 43)-- Rapper Gucci Mane, born Radric Delantic Davis, in 1980 (age 43)-- Singer Elle Varner in 1989 (age 34)-- Actor Katherine Barrell in 1990 (age 33)