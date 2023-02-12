Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Puritan Cotton Mather in 1663

-- French architect Etienne-Louis Boullee in 1728

-- Former first lady Louisa Adams in 1775

-- Abraham Lincoln , 16th president of the United States, in 1809

-- Biologist Charles Darwin in 1809

-- Labor leader John L. Lewis in 1880

-- German painter Max Beckmann in 1884

-- Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova in 1881

-- U.S. Gen. Omar Bradley in 1893

-- Actor Lorne Greene in 1915

-- Italian film director Franco Zeffirelli in 1923

-- Baseball player/sports commentator Joe Garagiola in 1926

-- Charles Van Doren, subject of U.S. TV quiz scandals, in 1926

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bill Russell in 1934

-- Actor Joe Don Baker in 1936 (age 87)

-- Author Judy Blume in 1938 (age 85)

-- Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak in 1942 (age 81)

-- Actor Maud Adams in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Joanna Kerns in 1953 (age 70)

-- Former talk show host Arsenio Hall in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor John Michael Higgins in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Lochlyn Munro in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Josh Brolin in 1968 (age 55)

-- Singer Chynna Phillips in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Jesse Spencer in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Christina Ricci in 1980 (age 43)

-- Rapper Gucci Mane, born Radric Delantic Davis, in 1980 (age 43)

-- Singer Elle Varner in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Katherine Barrell in 1990 (age 33)