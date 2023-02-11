Showtime has picked up Neil Patrick Harris' comedy series, Uncoupled, for a second season after Netflix canceled it.

The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, which is part of the Paramount family that also includes Showtime.

Created by Darren Star, who has an overall deal at Paramount Global, it follows a 40-something-year-old man attempting to rebuild his life after his long-time boyfriend (Tuc Watkins) dumps him.

The cast also includes Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden.

Showtime is in the middle of a rebrand and will soon be known as Paramount+ with Showtime.

The company has announced spinoffs of its hit shows Billions and Dexter are in the works, while Let the Right One In and American Gigolo have been canceled after their first seasons.