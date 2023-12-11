Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- Pope Leo X in 1475-- U.S. statesman George Mason in 1725-- Actor Vampira, born Maila Nurmi, in 1922-- Blues Hall of Fame member Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton, in 1926-- New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia in 1882-- Football Hall of Fame member Doc Blanchard in 1924-- Actor Rita Moreno (first performer to win an Oscar, Tony, Emmy and Grammy) in 1931 (age 92)-- Singer David Gates in 1940 (age 83)-- Actor Donna Mills in 1940 (age 83)-- U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry in 1943 (age 80)-- Singer Brenda Lee in 1944 (age 79)-- Actor Teri Garr in 1944 (age 79)-- Actor Bess Armstrong in 1953 (age 70)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Famer member Jermaine Jackson in 1954 (age 69)-- Rock musician Nikki Sixx, born Frank Carlton Serafino Feranna, in 1958 (age 65)-- Actor Mo'Nique, born Monique Angela Hicks, in 1967 (age 56)-- Actor Mos Def, born Yasiin Bey, in 1973 (age 50)-- Actor Courtney Henggeler in 1978 (age 45)-- Author Colleen Hoover in 1979 (age 44)-- Actor Rider Strong in 1979 (age 44)-- Actor Karla Souza in 1985 (age 38)-- Actor Alexa Demie in 1990 (age 33)-- Actor Hailee Steinfeld in 1996 (age 27)-- Actor Chloe Coleman in 2008 (age 15)