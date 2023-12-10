Hayao Miyazaki's animated adventure The Boy and His Heron is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $10.4 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is The Hunger Games: The Ballads of Songbirds & Snakes with $9.4 million, followed by Godzilla Minus One at No. 3 with $8.3 million, Trolls Band Together at No. 4 with $6.2 million and Wish at No. 5 with $5.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce at No. 6 with $5 million, Napolean at No. 7 with $4.2 million, Waitress: The Musical at No. 8 with $2.6 million, Animal at No. 9 with $2.3 million and The Shift at No. 10 with $2.2 million.