Netflix is teasing the new film Family Switch.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the body-swap comedy Wednesday featuring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms

Family Switch is based on the Amy Krouse Rosenthal book Bedtime for Mommy.

Garner and Helms play Jess and Bill Walker, two parents who magically swap bodies with their daughter, CC (Emma Myers), and son Wyatt (Brady Noon) during the holidays.

"Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?" an official synopsis reads.

The film is written by Victoria Strouse and Adam Sztykiel and directed by McG (Charlie's Angels, The Babysitter).

The trailer includes a reference to 13 Going on 30, the 2004 comedy starring Garner as a 13-year-old girl in 1987 who wakes up to suddenly find herself 30 years old and living in 2004.

Family Switch premieres Nov. 30 on Netflix.