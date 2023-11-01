Canada's Drag Race will feature singer Nelly Furtado and former Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps in Season 4.

World of Wonder said in a press release Wednesday that Furtado and de Lesseps will appear as guest judges in the new season.

Winnie Harlow, Tegan and Sara, Jaida Essence Hall, Ra'Jah O'Hara, Sarain Fox, Reve and Christian Allaire will also join the judges table.

Brooke Lynn Hytes returns as host alongside judges Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor.

Season 4 will feature 11 new contestants: Aimee Yonce Shennel, Aurora Matrix, Denim, Kiki Coe, Kitten Kaboodle, Luna DuBois, Melinda Verga, Nearah Nuff, Sisi Superstar, The Girlfriend Experience and Venus.

A trailer for the season gives a glimpse at the contestants and the judges panel.

Canada's Drag Race is a spinoff of RuPaul's Drag Race, created by RuPaul. The reality competition series features drag performers who compete in different challenges in the hopes of becoming Canada's Next Drag Superstar.

Season 4 premieres Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. EST on Crave and will also stream on WOW Presents Plus.