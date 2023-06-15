Hulu previously streamed the festival in 2022, marking the first time the event was available on a streaming platform.
"It's great to be reteaming with our incredible partners at Essence," Hulu VP of brand partnerships and synergy Adia Matthews said. "We are thrilled to join them in celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop throughout the festival weekend by bringing this iconic event back into the homes of our viewers, once again."
"The partnership between Essence and Hulu is a perfect example of the media industry moving toward a 'phygital' future. We're thrilled that Hulu's viewers will get to experience a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, produced as only Essence can," Essence Ventures chief revenue officer Pauline Malcolm-Thornton added.
Additional details about the Essence Fest lineup and livestream schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.