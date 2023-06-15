Ryan Reynolds is launching his own channel with FuboTV.

FuboTV announced in a press release Thursday that it has partnered with Reynolds, 46, and his Maximum Effort production company on the Maximum Effort channel.

As his first project, Reynolds will release the original series Bedtime Stories with Ryan on Tuesday. The show is produced by Maximum Effort and Fubo in partnership with ArtClass and Loon Productions, and designed and made with Autodesk.

Bedtime Stories with Ryan will see Reynolds "read new and classic bedtime stories in an attempt to soothe your mind and soul (and also his own)."

"We're so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep. This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while," the actor said. "Story time is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling. We're extremely grateful to our always amazing partners at Autodesk for helping bring this show to life with their design and make platform."

"Bedtime Stories with Ryan is a magical mix of joy and relaxation," Fubo Studios head Pamela Duckworth added. "These may be legendary stories, but Ryan's voice and personality amplify each one, turning them into classics for a new generation. Bedtime Stories with Ryan is the perfect original show to kick off Maximum Effort Channel's programming slate of maximum comfort."

Bedtime Stories with Ryan is directed by Vincent Peone and will consist of 15 episodes.

The Maximum Effort channel will also feature "original and classic TV and movies -- as well as some surprising content breaks."