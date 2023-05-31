Grammy-winning artist Erykah Badu has joined the cast of the Netflix film adaptation of August Wilson's play, The Piano Lesson.

"Set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, The Piano Lesson follows the lives of the Charles family in the Doaker Charles household and an heirloom, the family piano, which documents the family history through carvings made by their enslaved ancestor," the streaming service said in a press release Tuesday.

Jackson and Washington recently headlined the Broadway revival of The Piano Lesson, which is Tony nominated for Best Revival of A Play. Jackson is up for the Best Performance By an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play prize.