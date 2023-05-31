Al Pacino's publicist has confirmed the 83-year-old, Oscar-winning actor is to be a father for the fourth time.

TMZ, The Hollywood Reporter and E! News reported Tuesday that Pacino's girlfriend, producer Noor Alfallah, is eight months pregnant with his child.

Alfallah, 29, previously dated rock legend Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen. She and Pacino have been a couple since April 2022.

Pacino and his girlfriend Meital Dohan broke up in 2020.

He has three adult children: Julie Pacino, 33, with Jan Tarrant, and Anton Pacino, 22, and Olivia Pacino, 22, with Beverly D'Angelo.

Pacino's frequent co-star Robert DeNiro, 79, recently had a baby with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.