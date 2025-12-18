Neon released a teaser poster for Epic: Elvis in Concert on Thursday. The film opens Feb. 20 in IMAX theaters and Feb. 27 everywhere.

The poster shows Presley from behind, his iconic white jumpsuit and pompadour hairdo clearly visible.

Baz Luhrmann directed the documentary about Elvis Presley's Las Vegas residency following his 1968 comeback special. Luhrmann discovered the footage while researching his 2022 Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Neon announced the 2026 release date earlier this month, followed by a teaser trailer.

In addition to performance footage, Epic includes 8mm home movies and 16mm behind the scenes footage.