South Korean group Enhypen is touring the United States and Europe.

News about the Walk the Line world tour arrived Monday, following the K-pop band's Coachella debut Saturday, and their performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday.

Members Heesung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki danced and sang their single "Loose," which dropped April 4, on Kimmel, and performed some 13 songs on the Coachella stage.

The U.S. leg of the tour begins Aug. 6 in N.Y., with stops in Illinois, Texas and California also planned before heading to Europe.

Enhypen will perform again at Coachella April 19. The group's most recent album, Romance: Untold, arrived in July.

Tickets are available to the general public April 25, with presale starting April 23.