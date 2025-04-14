Couples Therapy returns for Season 4, Part 2 on May 23, Paramount+ announced Monday.

The docuseries captures real-life therapy sessions guided by psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik. Part 2 features four new couples.

"The second part of Season 4 invites viewers back to the couch, where Dr. Orna Guralnik navigates a thorny brew of recriminations, conflict and painful truths with four new couples," a press release reads.

"Guralnik delves into the crisis of a deaf man and his hearing partner torn between sexual freedom and commitment, a young couple haunted by trauma and buried secrets, a long-married pair trapped in cycles of bickering and avoidance and a therapist-writer duo locked in a zero-sum battle of sacrifice and grievance that pushes Orna to question her own methods."

A preview for the upcoming episodes shows Dr. Guralnik listening deeply to the various couples who sit opposite her.

"I think it's very frightening for people to have a raw, honest experience in real time with their partner," she says in the trailer. "And there are many ways that people avoid real communication. I mean, one way to think of it is the difference between a real signal and noise or static. People can just talk about nothing. Either they just bicker endlessly or obsess over something that doesn't matter -- that's all noise... But as analysts we're trained to listen in for that and to find a way to move from noise to signal."