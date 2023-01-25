Emma Roberts has nothing but praise for her former Scream Queens co-star Lea Michele.

The 31-year-old actress discussed Michele, 36, during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Roberts confirmed that she went to see Michele in the Broadway musical Funny Girl and said Michele's performance made her cry.

"I saw her in Funny Girl and I was crying at the end. She looked at me, and I said to my friend, 'I think she saw me.' My friend's like, 'Emma, she didn't see you. Shut up.' And then I go backstage and she's like, 'I saw you!' I'm like, 'I knew we connected!'" Roberts said.

"I'm just so happy for her," she added. "I mean, she's so down-to-earth and so talented, and she just deserves everything she's getting with the Funny Girl praise."

Michele shared a photo with Roberts on the Funny Girl stage in October.

"The smiles say it all. I love you so much @emmaroberts Thank you for being the greatest friend a girl could ask for," Michele captioned the post.

Roberts and Michele played Chanel Oberlin and Hester Ulrich in Scream Queens, which had a two-season run on Fox from 2015 to 2016.

