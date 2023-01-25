The Recording Academy has announced a first round of performers for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The 65th annual ceremony will take place Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith will perform.

Each of the artists is nominated at this year's Grammys, with Bad Bunny up for three awards, including Album of the Year for Un Verano Sin Ti, and Carlile nominated for seven awards, including Record of the Year for "You and Me on the Rock."

The awards show will mark Lacy and Petras' debut performances at the Grammys.

Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the Grammys for the third consecutive year.

BeyonceÌ leads this year's nominees with nine nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations and Adele and Carlile with seven nominations each.

Petras discussed her Grammy nomination and performed her new single "Brrr" on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week.