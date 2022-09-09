Emily Ratajkowski has officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old model and actress filed for divorce from Bear-McClard, an actor and producer, Thursday in New York, according to TMZ.

Page Six confirmed the news and said the divorce is contested, meaning Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have issues to be litigated.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard split in July after more than four years of marriage. The pair have one child together, son Sylvester, 18 months.

"Emily's really bummed about it for the sake of their son, but is trying to move forward and stay positive," a source told E! News in July. "It's been a few weeks now and she's taking it day by day but is definitely upset."

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard split amid rumors Bear-McClard cheated.

Ratajkowski confirmed in a TikTok video this week that she is "recently single" and "thinking about dating."

Ratajkowski came to fame after starring in Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" music video. She has since starred in the films Gone Girl, We Are Your Friends and I Feel Pretty.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Bear-McClard was a producer on the 2019 film Uncut Gems.