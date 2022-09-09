Netflix is gearing up for the release of its new show The Watcher.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser for the thriller limited series Friday featuring Jennifer Coolidge

The video is presented as an open house tour hosted by realtor Karen Calhoun (Coolidge). The tour hints at something sinister under the surface, with Karen mentioning how you could fit a person in the house's dumbwaiter and advising to keep the curtains closed.

"You know, there's a lot of weird neighbors and stuff out there, you know. You don't want them watching you," she says.

The Watcher is created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The series is based on the Reeves Wiedeman article "The Watcher," which originally appeared in The Cut in 2018.

The Watcher follows Maria (Watts) and Derek (Cannavale), a couple who receive ominous letters and sinister threats after moving into their dream home in the suburbs of New Jersey.

Coolidge also stars in the HBO series The White Lotus, which will return for a second season in October.