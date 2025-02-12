Hulu is teasing the final chapter of The Handmaid's Tale, which premieres on the streamer April 8.

"They believed that these garments that they put on our bodies told the world who we are. To mark us, they put us in red, the color of blood. They forgot that it's also the color of rage," says Elisabeth Moss , who portrays June, or Offred, in the trailer. "The dress became our uniform, and we became an army."

The series is inspired by Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, which takes place in a dystopian world where women are made to carry children for wealthy, infertile families.

Season 6 is set to air some three years after Season 5.

The trailer shows the handmaids filing into a church, holding pocket knives.

At one point June appears to be burning a body.

The series also stars Bradley Whitford, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley and Ann Dowd.