Christine Baranski is set to be recognized with the 2025 Achievement in Television eXcellence Award during the upcoming ATX TV Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Whether her characters are delivering a quick-witted barb, a compelling legal argument, or a look worth 1,000 words -- Christine's presences and range as a performer is truly singular," said ATX TV VP of Programming, Jennifer Morgan.

"As an Emmy Award winner and 16-time nominee for roles on Cybill, Frasier, The Good Wife, The Good Fight, and The Gilded Age, her ability to tap into comedy, drama surrealism, and everything in between speaks to her ability to elevate each role and series she is a part of," she continued.

Previous winners include Henry Winkler, James L. Brooks, Norman Lear, Marcy Carsey, Phylicia Rashad, Michael J. Fox, Lesli Linka Glatter and James Burrows, a press release states.

The festival kicks off May 29 in Austin, Texas, and also includes panels with such stars as Baranski, Jon Hamm, Jim Fagan, Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon and Ann Dowd.