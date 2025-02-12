Christine Baranski to receive award at ATX TV Festival
UPI News Service, 02/12/2025
Christine Baranski is set to be recognized with the 2025 Achievement in Television eXcellence Award during the upcoming ATX TV Festival.
"Whether her characters are delivering a quick-witted barb, a compelling legal argument, or a look worth 1,000 words -- Christine's presences and range as a performer is truly singular," said ATX TV VP of Programming, Jennifer Morgan.
"As an Emmy Award winner and 16-time nominee for roles on Cybill, Frasier, The Good Wife, The Good Fight, and The Gilded Age, her ability to tap into comedy, drama surrealism, and everything in between speaks to her ability to elevate each role and series she is a part of," she continued.
