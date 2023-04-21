In honor of Earth Day Saturday, here are five reminders from Hollywood to be good stewards to the land, sky and sea -- or else face the possible end of human civilization as we know it.

'Wall-E' -- Disney+

This animated 2009 Best Animated Feature Oscar winner is set centuries in the future and follows the titular robot tasked with cleaning up mountains of garbage left by stuff-obsessed people on an uninhabitable Earth. Wall-E spends his days working and preserving fascinating items discarded by humans now living sedentary lives staring at screens on enormous starliners. Wall-E ends up on one these ships after he chases Eve, another robot and potential friend sent to Earth to determine if there are any signs of sustainable life. The voice cast for the comedy adventure, which also serves as an indictment of corporate greed and consumerism, includes Sigourney Weaver, Jeff Garlin, John Ratzenberger and Ben Burtt.

'Waterworld' -- Prime Video

Kevin Costner plays a lonely mariner, who has grown gills and webbed feet, in this 1995 post-apocalyptic epic. The film shows a futuristic world where all of the continents are covered by water after the polar ice caps have melted, causing the seas to rise. The few survivors live on boats, eternally searching for dry land. Dennis Hopper, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Jack Black co-star in this box office dud turned cult classic. The film also inspired a video game and attractions at several Universal Studios theme parks around the world.

'Snowpiercer' -- HBO

Inspired by a 1982 graphic novel and 2013 film of the same name, the three-season science-fiction series is about some of the only survivors of a devastating weather event who become the class-divided passengers of a perpetually moving train that has been circumnavigating a frozen Earth for nearly a decade. The show stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, Sheila Vand, Katie McGuinness, Rowan Blanchard, Iddo Goldberg and Mickey Sumner.

'Don't Look Up' -- Netflix

'Extrapolations' -- Apple TV+

The eight-part drama was created by Scott Z. Burns, a filmmaker whose credits include An Inconvenient Truth and Contagion. The story spans the globe over decades and tells intersecting stories about how the decisions and actions of scientists, politicians and religious leaders impact others as the Earth is getting hotter. The all-star cast includes Daveed Diggs, Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Keri Russell, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Indira Varma, Tobey Maguire, Heather Graham, Michael Gandolfini, Cherry Jones, Judd Hirsch and Neska Rose.