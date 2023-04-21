South Korean singer and rapper Suga is back with new music.

The 30-year-old K-pop star released his debut solo album, D-Day, and a music video for the song "Haegeum" under the name Agust D on Friday.

In the intense "Haegeum" video, Suga plays dual roles as he raps about breaking free from restrictions.

D-Day also features the songs "D-Day," "Huh?!" featuring J-Hope, "Amygdala," "SDL," "People Pt. 2" featuring IU, "Geugya," "Interlude: Dawn," "Snooze" featuring Ryuichi Sakamoto and Woosung of The Rose, and "Life Goes On."

Suga released "People Pt. 2" earlier this month.

In addition, the singer appears in the new documentary Suga: Road to D-Day, which premiered Friday on Disney+.

Suga will promote D-Day with a solo tour that begins April 26 in Belmont Park, N.Y.

BTS consists of Suga, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook, Jin and J-Hope. The members reunited Tuesday to send off J-Hope, who is beginning his mandatory military service in South Korea.