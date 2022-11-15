'DWTS': Len Goodman retiring; Daniel Durant, Trevor Donovan get the boot
UPI News Service, 11/15/2022
Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman has announced that the competition show's current 31st season will be his last.
"Whilst we all are getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it would also be with a touch of sadness and this will be my last season judging on Dancing with the Stars," Goodman, 78, said on Monday's episode.
"I've been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I've decided I want to spend more time with my children and family," he added. "I cannot thank enough the family of 'Dancing with the Stars,' it has been such a wonderful experience for me and I'm looking forward so much to next week's finale, I'm sure it's going to be absolutely brilliant."
CODA actor Daniel Durant and 90210 alum Trevor Donovan -- and their professional partners Emma Slater and Britt Stewart -- became the latest celebrities eliminated from the competition.
Going into next week's finals are Shangela, Wayne Brady, Gabby Windey and Charli D'Amelio.
