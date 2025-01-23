HOME > Duck Dynasty A&E

'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' to air on A&E this summer

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/23/2025



is being revived after nearly a decade off the air.



ADVERTISEMENT A&E has announced : The Revival will premiere this summer and feature nearly all of the Robertson family. Patriarch Phil Robertson, however, has not signed on for the series.



"Going back on A&E feels a little like going back home," spouses Willie Robertson, 52, and Korie Robertson, 51, said in a statement.



"We're thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can't wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures."



: The Revival will air 20 one-hour episodes over the course of two seasons.



: The Revival will follow Willie and Korie as well as five of their six children -- John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella and Rebecca -- as they continue their family's work as duck hunters at their home in Louisiana.



The couple's son Rowdy is not listed as a member of the cast.



A&E also confirmed that Willie and Korie's grandchildren will be featured on the show as well as Phil's wife, Miss Kay Robertson, and his brother, Si Robertson.



"With their dynasty expanding into more than just ducks, Willie and Korie will bring their signature humor and family fun as they grapple with mapping out the future of Duck Commander, watching the kids navigate marriage, children and businesses of their own, and passing down the family legacy," A&E said in a statement.



The Robertsons revealed in December 2024 that Phil, 78, was in the "early stages" of Alzheimer's Disease, according to Us Weekly.



"According to the doctors, they're sure that he has some sort of blood disease that's causing all kinds of problems," Phil's son Jase Robertson reportedly shared during an episode of his "Unashamed With the Robertson Family" podcast.



"It's accelerated and it's causing problems with his entire body."



Phil had also made headlines for making homophobic comments in 2013 during an interview with GQ.

had briefly suspended Phil from the show, but his family ended up saying they regretted the "coarse language" Phil chose to use.



The family insisted that Phil would "never incite or encourage hate," and so he was welcomed back onto the series.



debuted in 2012 and ran for 11 seasons before wrapping in 2017.



At the time, starred Phil, Si, and three of his Phil's sons -- Willie, Jase and Jep -- as they ran their successful business, Duck Commander.



Willie eventually stole the show with his kids Sadie, 27, and John Luke, 29.



Sadie even competed on Dancing with the Stars' nineteenth season when she was 17-years-old. She and her pro partner



"The Robertsons earned a seat in homes across the country with their unique brand of downhome practicality, southern charm and relatable humor," A&E and Lifetime executive Elaine Frontain Bryant said in the press release on Wednesday.



" played a huge part of the success of A&E for many years, and we look forward to reuniting with the Robertsons on the revival."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

