Duck Dynasty alum Sadie Robertson is a mom of two.

The 25-year-old television personality welcomed her second child, daughter Haven, with her husband, Christian Huff, on Monday.

Robertson shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside photos of herself with Huff and their baby girl.

"Haven has brought a touch of heaven," Robertson captioned the post.

"may 22, 2023 at 8:30 am life got a whole lot sweeter! peep the time on our phone in slide two and the sheer joy on my face! Christian and I could not be happier and more grateful. Soaking in every single moment," she added.

Huff responded with heart emojis in the comments, writing, "the sweetest."

Robertson and Huff married in November 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Honey James, in May 2021.

Robertson announced in November 2022 that she was expecting her second child with Huff.

"another little miracle is in motion," she said on Instagram at the time.

Robertson and her family came to fame on the A&E reality series Duck Dynasty, which had an 11-season run from 2012 to 2017. She is the daughter of Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson.