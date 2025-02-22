Dag Johan Haugerud's Dreams (Sex Love) won the Golden Bear for Best Feature at the Berlin Film Festival on Saturday.

Gabriel Mascaro's The Blue Trail earned the Silver Bear Grand Jury honor, while Ivan Fund's The Message scored the Silver Bear Jury Prize.

Huo Meng was named Best Director for helming Living the Land, Rose Byrne won the Best Lead Performance statuette for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You and Andrew Scott picked up the trophy for Best Supporting Performance for Blue Moon.