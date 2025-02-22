Queen Latifah took home the first award of the night at Saturday's NAACP Image Awards show held in Pasadena, Calif.

The actor/musician won the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series award for her role in The Equalizer. She wasn't in attendance to accept the award, but the winner of the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, Michael Rainey Jr., was. He won for his role in Power Book II: Ghost. He thanked his mother and father in his acceptance speech.

"I'm just here, sharing this room with all the great talent we have," Rainey said.

Method Man also won an award -- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series -- for his role in the Starz series, announced before the main ceremony.

Host Deon Cole opened the show with a nod to the recovery efforts from this year's Los Angeles-area wildfires. The award show was held in nearby Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

The show brought onstage dozens of people from Altadena who lost their homes in the fires.

Awards handed out before the show was aired include:

-- Outstanding Youth Performance in a Motion Picture, Skylar Aleece Smith (The Piano Lesson)

-- Outstanding Animated Motion Picture, Inside Out 2

-- Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) Individual or Ensemble, Jennifer Hudson

-- Outstanding Talk Series, The Jennifer Hudson Show

-- Outstanding Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie), Nature Naughton (Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie)

-- Outstanding Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie), Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge)

-- Outstanding Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie), Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

-- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Danielle Pinnock (Ghosts)

-- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Damon Wayans Jr. (Poppa's House)

-- Outstanding Comedy Series, Abbott Elementary

-- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Lynn Whitfield (The Chi)