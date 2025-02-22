Queen Latifah, Michael Rainey Jr. take early NAACP Image Awards
UPI News Service, 02/22/2025
Queen Latifah took home the first award of the night at Saturday's NAACP Image Awards show held in Pasadena, Calif.
The actor/musician won the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series award for her role in The Equalizer. She wasn't in attendance to accept the award, but the winner of the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, Michael Rainey Jr., was. He won for his role in Power Book II: Ghost. He thanked his mother and father in his acceptance speech.
"I'm just here, sharing this room with all the great talent we have," Rainey said.
Method Man also won an award -- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series -- for his role in the Starz series, announced before the main ceremony.
Host Deon Cole opened the show with a nod to the recovery efforts from this year's Los Angeles-area wildfires. The award show was held in nearby Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
The show brought onstage dozens of people from Altadena who lost their homes in the fires.
Awards handed out before the show was aired include:
-- Outstanding Youth Performance in a Motion Picture, Skylar Aleece Smith (The Piano Lesson)
-- Outstanding Animated Motion Picture, Inside Out 2
-- Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) Individual or Ensemble, Jennifer Hudson
