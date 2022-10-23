Rappers Drake and 21 Savage announced this weekend that they have a new album called Her Loss coming out on Friday.

The artists revealed the existence of the project in a music video for their song, "Jimmy Cooks," that they released on Saturday, 21 Savage's 30th birthday.

The clip, which was directed by Mahfuz Sultan, has already gotten about 1.5 million views.

"Jimmy Cooks" appears on Drake's album, Honestly, Nevermind, which was released four months ago.

Drake and 21 Savage previously collaborated on the songs "Knife Talk," "Mr. Right Now," "Sneakin'" and "Issa."