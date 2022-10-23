Dwayne Johnson's action blockbuster, Black Adam, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $67 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Ticket to Paradise with $16.3 million, followed by Smile at No. 3 with $8.4 million, Halloween Ends with $8 million at No. 4 and Lyle, Lyle Crocodile at No. 5 with $4.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Woman King at No. 6 with $1.9 million, Terrifier 2 at No. 7 with $1.895 million, Don't Worry Darling at No. 8 with $880,000, Amsterdam at No. 9 with $818,000 and Triangle of Sadness at No. 10 with $600,000.

This weekend's Top 10 movies raked in about $110 million, compared to last weekend's Top 10, which grossed about $73 million with Halloween Ends in the lead.