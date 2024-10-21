WOW Presents Plus announced on Monday that Drag Race is heading to South Africa, where casting for the new queens will start next year.

"We have seen a host of gorgeous, talented queens hailing from across Africa grace the runway over the years," said World of Wonder founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato in a statement. "So now it's time for a unique version from South Africa that includes the incredible talent the continent has to offer."

They added, "It's no secret that our mission is to see Drag Race in every continent and country across the world, so this is a huge step in making that a reality."

Wow Presents Plus is also streaming Drag Race UK Season 6, Drag Race Espana Season 4 and Drag Race Thailand Season 3. Drag Race Philippines Season 3 just wrapped earlier in October, while Season 2 of Drag Race Mexico concluded in September.

"No doubt fans will be delighted with the new international addition, having lobbied hard, ever since seeing BeBe Zahara Benet -- who made her African heritage a center point of her drag persona -- win Season 1 of RuPaul's Drag Race back in 2009," a press release states.