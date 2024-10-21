'Babysitter's Dead' remake available to own on VOD Nov. 19
UPI News Service, 10/21/2024
Shout! Studios announced Monday that this year's remake of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead will be available to own on digital video-on-demand platforms Nov. 19. The film opened in theaters April 12 and BET+ May 16.
BET+ produced the remake of the 1991 comedy. Director Wade Allain-Marcus told UPI in an interview that the network decided to release the film wide theatrically for one month after viewing his first cut.
Allain-Marcus also said he "felt the movie worked better Black." He cast Simone Joy Jones, Carter Young, Donielle T. Hansley Jr. and Ayaamii Sledge as siblings who have to fend for themselves for the summer after their elderly babysitter (June Squibb) dies.
The original movie starred Christina Applegate, Keith Coogan, Danielle Harris, Christopher Pettiet and Robert Hy Gorman as the siblings. In both films, the oldest sister uses a fake resume to land a job at a fashion company.
