This year's Doodle for Google contest prompt was "I am grateful for...," which inspired the winner, Rebecca Wu, to draw her sisters.

"Sometimes I love them, and sometimes I dislike them very much, but I can't imagine my life without my sisters," the sixth grader said. "I have learned to be a little bit more patient with them, and they have had an enormous impact on me. We help to inspire each other and to help each other grow like the vines and flowers in my picture."

She titled her Doodle, which appeared on the Google homepage Tuesday, "My Sweetest Memories."

Rebecca has won a $30,000 college scholarship and has won her school $50,000 worth of technology.

She appeared on NBC's Today with her father on Monday, where she discussed why she loves drawing.

"I can express my emotions and there's not a lot of rules and stuff so I can draw whatever I want," she told Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer . "I think that's really cool."

Her sisters, Anna and Esther, also appeared on the show.

Rebecca also codes her own video games.