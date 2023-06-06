Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford appear in a new photo from the Captain America 4 set.

On Monday, Mackie unveiled that Marvel has retitled the film from Captain America: New World Order to Captain America: Brave New World and shared a photo with Ford on set.

The picture shows Mackie in costume as his character, Sam Wilson, aka Captain America, while sharing a moment with Ford, who is seen in a directors chair.

"When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen! LoL... Thanks for the on set wisdom and laughs my friend! Can't wait to do it again... Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World in theaters May 3, 2024," Mackie captioned the post.

Chris Evans originated the role of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Mackie first made his debut as Falcon. Mackie's character took up Captain America's shield in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which aired in 2021.

Ford will make his MCU debut as the character Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, first played by late actor William Hurt , who died in March 2022.

Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas and Liv Tyler also star.

Captain America: Brave New World is written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson and directed by Julius Onah. The film opens in theaters May 4, 2024.