Disney Animation announced Saturday that it has a new cartoon movie in the works.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Coming to theaters in Fall 2026, Disney's #Hexed is an all-new original film that follows an awkward teenage boy and his Type A mom, who discover that what makes him unusual, might just be magical powers that will turn their lives and a secret world of magic, upside down. #DestinationD23," the studio wrote on its social media accounts.

Josie Trinidad and Jason Hand are directing the film.

Roy Conli and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones are producing the project.

No casting has been announced yet.