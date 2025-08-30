Disney to release animated movie 'Hexed' in Fall 2026
UPI News Service, 08/30/2025
Disney Animation announced Saturday that it has a new cartoon movie in the works.
"Coming to theaters in Fall 2026, Disney's #Hexed is an all-new original film that follows an awkward teenage boy and his Type A mom, who discover that what makes him unusual, might just be magical powers that will turn their lives and a secret world of magic, upside down. #DestinationD23," the studio wrote on its social media accounts.
Josie Trinidad and Jason Hand are directing the film.
Roy Conli and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones are producing the project.
