Lifetime announced the film Boy in the Walls will premiere Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. EDT. Constance Zimmer executive produces and directs the film.

Boy in the Walls stars Ryan Michelle Bathe and Luke Camilleri as a recently married couple who move from New York to Connecticut with his children. While taking care of her stepchildren as her husband is at work, the woman hears noises and confirms they are not alone.

Jonathan Whitesell, 31, plays the man living in the walls of the Connecticut house. The film tackles the real-life phenomenon of phrogging, which is when people discover others living in their walls.

The specific character names in Katrina Onstad and David Weaver's script are fictional. Lifetime previously aired the true crime series Phrogging: Hider in My House with survivor testimonials.

Bathe and Camilleri play Alisa and Chris Jensen. Cassandra Sawtell and Mikkal Karim-Fidler play Chris' kids, Maya and Theo. Whitesell plays Joe.

Zimmer previously directed episodes of Lifetime series unReal, as well as the Freeform series, Good Trouble, in which she starred.