Peacock released a clip from upcoming series Twisted Metal on Thursday. The show premieres July 27.

The clip shows John Doe ( Anthony Mackie ) fighting the clown Sweet Tooth in a casino. Sweet Tooth has the voice of Will Arnett in the body of Joe Seanoa, who wrestles as Samoa Joe

Doe endears himself to Sweet Tooth by singing Sisqo's "Thong Song" with him and promising to stay for his show.

New photos show Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet, Thomas Haden Church as highway patrol Agent Stone and guest star Neve Campbell.

Twisted Metal is based on the Playstation video game. Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith adapted the game is is the showrunner.

Sony Pictures Television, Playstation Productions and Universal Television are collaborating on the Peacock series.