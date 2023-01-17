Disney has released a new 90-second trailer for the third season of its Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

"Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history," said a synopsis accompanying the preview.

"The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

The clip has gotten more than 2.5 million views since it was posted on Monday.

It shows Din Djarin flying a ship with Grogu at his side.

"Being a Mandalorian's not just about learning how to fight, You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way you'll never be lost," he said as Grogu listens intently. "I'm going to Mandalore so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions."

Starring Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito, the show returns to Disney+ with fresh episodes on March 1.