Ashley Tisdale shared on Instagram a gallery of photos of her toddler daughter, Jupiter Iris.

"Life lately," the 37-year-old actress captioned the portraits of her, her husband, Christopher French, and Jupiter, bundled up for cooler weather, but outside playing on a beach.

Other photos show the baby snuggling with a dog.

Tisdale married French in 2014. They welcomed their first child on March 23, 2021.

Tisdale's credits include the High School Musical franchise, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Phineas & Ferb.