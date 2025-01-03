Peacock is teasing a documentary about Sean Combs, better known as Diddy.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy contains commentary from AI B. Sure!, and others who once worked for Combs, a press release states.

That includes a onetime bodyguard and makeup artist, according to the preview.

"Featuring never-before-seen footage and stories from those who know him best, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy sheds light on his childhood, rise to fame, and recent criminal allegations, challenging viewers to rethink everything they thought they knew about the mogul behind the music -- and the mugshot," an official synopsis reads.

Combs is now facing an onslaught of sexual assault allegations, as well as charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering.

"They said they could ship me off and sell me to anyone," one woman says in the preview.

The documentary is 90 minutes, and premieres on Jan. 14.