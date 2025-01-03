Karen Gillan, who starred in Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Who, had a baby.

"2024 thank you for giving us Clementine," Gillan, 37, wrote in a social media birth announcement posted Thursday.

She posted a photograph of herself and her newborn, and a photograph of her husband, Nick Kocher, with the baby in the Instagram carousel.

"Also as per the last the last slide - I shot a film called Let's Have Kids right as I got preggo in real life so take that Daniel Day Lewis."

She and Kocher eloped in 2022. Clementine is the couple's first child.

Gillan recently starred in Sleeping Dogs and is set to appear in Jumanji 3.