Despicable Me 4, along with the entire Despicable Me series, including Despicable Me 1, 2, and 3, are available to stream on Peacock on Thursday.

Fans of the series can dive back into the world of Gru (voiced by Steve Carell ), the reformed supervillain and his Minions, all in one place.

The latest installment follows Gru as he faces new challenges. Now a dedicated Anti-Villain League agent, Gru finds himself balancing family and adventure as he and his wife, Lucy (Kristen Wiig), welcome their new son, Gru Jr.

But things aren't going so smoothly -- Gru Jr. is a handful, turning the tables on his dad at every chance. In addition, new villains arrive -- Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and his girlfriend Valentina (Sofia Vergara) -- forcing the family to run.

And Minion fans will get to see the creation of Mega Minions.