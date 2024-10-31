South Korean singer and rapper G-Dragon is making his comeback.

The K-pop star, a former member of the boy band BigBang, released a single and music video for the song "Power" on Thursday.

The "Power" video shows G-Dragon perform on a news station set and in a subway car.

The song's release coincides with news that G-Dragon has signed with American record label Empire Distribution.

"Power" marks G-Dragon's first new music in over seven years. The music artist last released the EP Kwon Ji Yong, self-titled after his legal name, in June 2017.

G-Dragon came to fame with BigBang and made his solo debut in 2009.