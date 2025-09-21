Demon Slayer is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $17.3 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 with $13.5 million is Him, followed by The Conjuring: Last Rites at No. 3 with $13 million, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale at No. 4 with $6.3 million and The Long Walk at No. 5 with $6.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are A Big Bold Beautiful Journey at No. 6 with $3.5 million, The Senior at No. 7 with $2.8 million, Toy Story at No. 8 with $1.4 million, Sight & Sound Presents NOAH at No. 9 with $1.4 million and Weapons at No. 10 with $1.3 million.