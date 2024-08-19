The Democratic National Convention, which kicks off in Chicago Monday, will have a celebrity host each of its four nights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony Goldwyn , who portrayed the U.S. President on Scandal, and now plays Law & Order's Nicholas Baxter, will host the event on Monday. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks.

On Tuesday, Ana Navarro of The View will host, and former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama will speak. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also give a speech.

Wednesday night will be hosted by Mindy Kaling, and will feature remarks by former President Bill Clinton, and an acceptance speech from Tim Waltz, who is the Democratic nominee for Vice President.

The convention culminates on Thursday evening, with a speech from Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Scandal's Kerry Washington will host Thursday.

Washington previously spoke at the Democratic National Convention in 2012, when Obama was running for president.

"Kamala Harris can and will win this," Washington shared on Instagram. "I believe in her and I believe in us."