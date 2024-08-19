An American version of the BBC's Have I Got News for You is landing on CNN in September, and the show will feature Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black as team captains.

"This comedy panel series delivers comic observations, from the satirical to the surreal, through the lens of a news quiz show that tests the knowledge of rotating collection of guests including notable entertainers, political figures and comedians," an official description of the show reads.

Ruffin previously worked on Late Night with Seth Meyers as a writer, and hosted The Amber Ruffin Show.

"It is our hope that this show will take people from saying, 'This is CNN,' to 'This is CNN!?!?'" she said.

Black meanwhile is well known for his portrayal of Phil Stubbs on Ed, for sketch comedy show The State and for appearing in movies like This is 40.

Roy Wood Jr., formerly of The Daily Show, will host.

"We are betting audiences will welcome the opportunity to laugh and find humor in this year of the unrelenting news cycle," said CNN Originals' executive vice president of talent, Amy Entelis.

The show premieres Sept. 14 on CNN, and Max will stream the episode on Sept. 15. The series is scheduled for 10 episodes at this time.