Demi Lovato, 'Bros,' 'White Lotus' among GLAAD Media Awards nominees
UPI News Service, 01/18/2023
GLAAD has announced the nominees for the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards.
RuPaul's Drag Race stars Salina EsTitties and Sasha Colby announced the nominations in a "GLAAD Drag Story Time" video Wednesday.
In the video, the pair also addressed recent attacks on drag performers.
"Performers like us are being threatened with anti-LGBTQ bills, nasty protests, and even violence. You know what's scary? People with guns, not queens with books!" they said.
The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. The awards show will have two ceremonies this year, one March 30 in Los Angeles and one May 13 in New York City.
This year's nominees include Demi Lovato, Anitta, A League of Their Own, Abbott Elementary, Bros, Fire Island, RuPaul's Drag Race, My Policeman, The White Lotus, Only Murders in the Building and The Sandman.
"With violence, harmful legislation, false rhetoric and other attacks on the LGBTQ community continuing to escalate, it's more crucial than ever that our community remains visible and included in the stories that the world sees in film, television, music, journalism, and other forms of media," GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a press release.
"This year, we have more nominees than ever before to represent immensely impactful projects that entertain, educate, and grow acceptance of LGBTQ people.
"From new stories that debunk lies about transgender youth to kids and family programming, which allows all families to be represented, this year's nominated media images are beloved by audiences and are creating real change."
