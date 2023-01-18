GLAAD has announced the nominees for the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards.

RuPaul 's Drag Race stars Salina EsTitties and Sasha Colby announced the nominations in a "GLAAD Drag Story Time" video Wednesday.

In the video, the pair also addressed recent attacks on drag performers.

"Performers like us are being threatened with anti-LGBTQ bills, nasty protests, and even violence. You know what's scary? People with guns, not queens with books!" they said.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. The awards show will have two ceremonies this year, one March 30 in Los Angeles and one May 13 in New York City.

This year's nominees include Demi Lovato , Anitta, A League of Their Own, Abbott Elementary, Bros, Fire Island, RuPaul 's Drag Race, My Policeman, The White Lotus, Only Murders in the Building and The Sandman.

"With violence, harmful legislation, false rhetoric and other attacks on the LGBTQ community continuing to escalate, it's more crucial than ever that our community remains visible and included in the stories that the world sees in film, television, music, journalism, and other forms of media," GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a press release.

"This year, we have more nominees than ever before to represent immensely impactful projects that entertain, educate, and grow acceptance of LGBTQ people.

"From new stories that debunk lies about transgender youth to kids and family programming, which allows all families to be represented, this year's nominated media images are beloved by audiences and are creating real change."

The 2023 GLAAD Media Awards nominees include:

Outstanding Film - Wide Release

A Man Called Otto

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lightyear

Nope

Scream

Spoiler Alert

Strange World

Tar

Outstanding Film - Streaming or TV

Anything's Possible

B-Boy Blues

A Christmas to Treasure

Crush

Do Revenge

The Fallout

Fire Island

The Holiday Sitter

Three Months

Wildhood

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Derry Girls

Hacks

Harley Quinn

Love, Victor

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building

Sex Lives of College Girls

Sort Of

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star

Chucky

Good Trouble

Gossip Girl

Grey's Anatomy

The L Word: Generation Q

P-Valley

September Mornings

Star Trek: Discovery

The Umbrella Academy

Outstanding New TV Series

A League of Their Own

Heartbreak High

High School

Interview with the Vampire

Our Flag Means Death

Queer as Folk

The Rookie: Feds

The Sandman

Somebody Somewhere

Willow

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

American Horror Story: NYC

The Ignorant Angels

The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Welcome to Chippendales

The White Lotus

Outstanding Reality Program

Bargain Block

The Come Up

Family Karma

Generation Drag

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Mathis Family Matters

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans

Southern Hospitality

Trixie Motel

We're Here

Outstanding Reality Program - Competition

The Big Brunch

Dancing with the Stars

Legendary

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

RuPaul's Drag Race

So You Think You Can Dance

Top Chef

Upcycle Nation

The Voice

Worst Cooks in America

Outstanding Music Artist

Anitta, Versions of Me

Betty Who, Big!

Demi Lovato, Holy Fvck

Fletcher, Girl of My Dreams

Hayley Kiyoko, Panorama

Honey Dijon, Black Girl Magic

Kim Petras, Slut Pop

Muna, Muna

Orville Peck, Bronco

Rina Sawayama, Hold the Girl

