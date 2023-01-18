The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday that Williams, 34, and Ahmed, 40, will host this year's Oscar nominations announcement ceremony.
The event will take place Jan. 24 at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., and air live at 8:30 a.m. EST on Good Morning America, Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy's official Twitter, YouTube and Facebook accounts.
Williams is known for playing Marnie Michaels in the HBO series Girls. She has since starred in Get Out and the new horror film M3gan.
Ahmed and director Aneil Karia won an Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film for The Long Goodbye in 2022. Ahmed has starred in such films as Rogue One, Venom and Sound of Metal.
The 95th annual Academy Awards will take place March 12 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for a third time.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.