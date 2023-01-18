Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed will announce the nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday that Williams, 34, and Ahmed, 40, will host this year's Oscar nominations announcement ceremony.

The event will take place Jan. 24 at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., and air live at 8:30 a.m. EST on Good Morning America, Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy's official Twitter, YouTube and Facebook accounts.

Williams is known for playing Marnie Michaels in the HBO series Girls. She has since starred in Get Out and the new horror film M3gan.

Ahmed and director Aneil Karia won an Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film for The Long Goodbye in 2022. Ahmed has starred in such films as Rogue One, Venom and Sound of Metal.