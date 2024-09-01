Deadpool & Wolverine Is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $19.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Alien: Romulus with $11.5 million, followed by It Ends with Us at No. 3 with $9.5 million, Reagan at No. 4 with $9.2 million and Twisters at No. 5 with $8.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Forge at No. 6 with $6.3 million, Blink Twice at No. 7 with $5.9 million, Despicable Me 4 at 8 with $5.6 million, Afraid at No. 9 with $4.5 million and Inside Out at No. 10 with $4 million.