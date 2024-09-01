Singer-songwriter Adele has announced she is taking a break from creating new music or performing after her Munich and Las Vegas residencies wrap up this year.

"I just need a rest," Adele told the crowd at her 10th and last show in Germany Saturday.

"I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it," she added. "I want to live the new life that I have been building."

Her residency in Vegas began in November 2022 and has included more than 100 live stage shows. It is slated to wrap up this November.

The multiple Grammy-winner and single mother, who said this weekend that she badly needs some time out of the spotlight, has previously said she suffers from sciatica and is uncomfortable performing live for long periods at time.