DC Comics and Marvel have announced a new crossover comic book series featuring two of their most popular characters, Batman and Deadpool.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collaboration starts in September with Marvel releasing Deadpool/Batman #1 by writer Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man) and artist Greg Capullo (Batman).

DC Comics will then release Batman/Deadpool #1 by writer Grant Morrison (All Star Superman) and artist Dan Mora (Superman/Batman: World's Finest) in November.

Each issue will include a lineup of backup stories that feature other meetings between beloved DC and Marvel characters.

"I don't do many comics these days but there was no way I could turn down the chance to work with Dan Mora again, one of my all-time favorite artistic collaborators -- and definitely no way I could turn down Batman and Deadpool! Expect 4th wall busting mayhem, owls, blood, blades and at least one giant typewriter!" Morrison said in a statement.

The two comic book giants last collaborated in 2003 with the release of JLA/Avengers. A crossover also took place in 1996 with DC vs. Marvel.